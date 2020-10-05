Medical Examiner Releases New Details in Death of Young Miami Officer

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner has released new information in the death of a young City of Miami police officer.

The police department on Friday confirmed the sudden passing of 28-year-old officer Aubrey Johnson.

A news release Monday from the medical examiner ruled that Johnson's death was accidental, and listed causes including Pulmonary Thromboembolism and Deep Vein Thrombosis.

Miami Fraternal Order of Police President Tommy Reyes said Johnson had suffered a torn ligament during a foot chase involving a suspect back on Sept. 17. Reyes said Johnson was in good spirits and had been going to physical therapy.

But on Thursday, Johnson had called his mother because he wasn't feeling well and by the time she arrived at his home he was unconscious, Reyes said.

He was brought to Jackson Memorial Health North where he was pronounced dead, Reyes said.

Reyes said Johnson, who had been with the department since 2015, was the son of a retired Miami Police officer and a retired police dispatcher.