Medical Examiner's Report Reveals Baby Had Fractured Skull Before Daycare Death

New reports from the medical examiner’s office reveal an alarming skull fracture found in the 9-month-old boy who died after he was found unresponsive at a daycare in Homestead last year.

Tayvon Tomlin was found unresponsive in a crib at Lincoln Marti Child Care back on July 18, 2022. Surveillance video from inside captured the frantic moments daycare workers attempted to revive him.

A medical examiner report Monday pointed out a "partially healed skull fracture, seven to 12 days old." Tomlin had just started to walk in the weeks prior to his death, the report also said, suggesting the cause of the fracture could have been an accidental fall.

Despite this eye-opening discovery — according to the medical examiner, the baby's cause of death has been left undetermined.

"In the family’s lawsuit, we were able to question the daycare workers under oath. We learned that the daycare did not have adequate supervision and left Tayvon alone for nearly an hour. During that period of time he began to struggle to breathe," said a statement from Michael Levine, the baby's family attorney. "When the daycare finally realized Tayvon was in distress, they failed to perform appropriate CPR. So while the medical examiner could not determine the cause of death, we know that’s why Trayvon is no longer with us today."

"The reports of the skull fractures are concerning, particularly if they happened at the daycare which did not have cameras in the infant room. But ultimately the medical examiner determined the fractures played no role Tayvon’s death whatsoever," the statement continued. “The family had not ever seen him fall or have any other type of accident. This new finding gives them great concern about what else they don’t know about what happened at the daycare—which had no working camera in the infant room.”

Those workers at Lincoln Marti later came under fire by Tomlin's family after it was found there weren’t enough employees at the daycare per the state’s guidelines and that the workers who attempted to revive him had inadequate CPR training, according to the family’s lawyers.

Tomlin's family settled with the daycare in January.

This discovery has not been ruled a factor in his death, but the cause could be updated in the future based on potential future findings.