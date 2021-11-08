Medley Official Charged With Theft From Charity Suspended by DeSantis

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended a town councilwoman Monday, a week after she was charged with stealing from a charity.

DeSantis suspended Medley Councilwoman Ana Lilia Stefano, who was charged last week with organized scheme to defraud more than $50,000 and grand theft of more than $20,000.

Stefano was the executive director of a charity created by former NFL wide receiver Santana Moss.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Stefano accepted food donations from a local non-profit food bank that the Santana Moss Foundation was supposed to distribute for free to people in need, but instead sold $24,000 worth of items.

In a statement, Stefano's attorney said she has "served her Town and its residents honorably and with selfless service. She has focused on improving the lives of everyone for no personal gain. She will plead Not Guilty because she is INNOCENT of these politically-inspired charges. She asks the citizens of Medley to continue supporting her as she defeats these false accusations."