Mega Job Fair Coming to FLA Live Arena Thursday; 6,500 Positions Available

If you are in search of a job, the last Mega Job Fair of 2022 is coming soon.

The event will be held Thursday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FLA Live Arena at One Panther Parkway in Sunrise.

The job fair features 6,500 positions all located either in Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach County. Employers will be doing on the spot interviews and making job offers.

Job seekers will be able to meet with recruiters and hiring managers from the area’s top hiring companies. Available positions range from entry level to management in multiple industries.

The event as well as parking is free to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to register online and upload their resumes so that companies exhibiting at the job fair can access their information, increasing employment opportunities.

To pre-register for the job fair, click here. For a full list of available positions, click here.

Before you attend the job fair, remember these tips for success: