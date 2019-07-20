MegaRumba Latin Music Festival to Celebrates All Cultures in Wynwood

Get your flags out!

Miami largest Latin music festival is upon us once again and this year MegaRumba is celebrating big by bringing out musical artists from various parts of Latin America like never before.

This year’s music festival will feature artists such as Lenier, the hottest cubaton artists at the moment, as well as artists like Domino Saints, Los Adolescentes, Sonora Carruseles, Periko & Jessi Leon, Diego Val, Manu Manzo, and El Arka just to name a few.

Food truck representing countries like Cuba, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and will join vendors that include Toby’s Arepas and Pinchos, Con Sabor, Tumbao, Tierra del Fuego, Los Chamos, La Cocina del Gordo and many more.

The all-day event sponsored by SWARM will be presenting “Rumba Around Latin America” where patrons can celebrate and immerse themselves in the different Latin cultures with unique arts and crafts, food, drinks, and music.

This year, SWARM has made MegaRumba the most diverse it has ever been!

The event is completely free and open to everyone but there are options for VIP tickets for front row access and exclusive bar starting at $30.

It all starts on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. at the Wynwood Marketplace located at 2250 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami. For more information visit, www.megarumba.com.