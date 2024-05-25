Memorial Day weekend activities, restrictions across South Florida

Amid patriotic fanfare, the night skies over Miami Beach dazzled with a display of red, white, and blue fireworks, complemented by a 3D mapping video projection that illuminated iconic Ocean Drive buildings.

These visual spectacles were set to the harmonious backdrop of the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Orchestra, along with a live performance by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team.

The Hyundai Air and Sea Show has become a centerpiece of the Saturday nights' celebrations, drawing large crowds to witness both aerial and nautical demonstrations, all in tribute to military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The City of Miami Beach has implemented strict security measures similar to those seen during Spring Break.

Traffic controls are in effect through 6 a.m. on Monday, restricting access to Ocean Drive up to 13th Street and channeling exiting traffic through 5th Street.

Also, until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Collins and Washington Avenues will be confined to north and southbound traffic, with east and westbound traffic limited to 5th and 16th Streets.

Miami Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Christopher Bess emphasized the dual focus of the event.

"We’re expecting thousands of people. We want them to really enjoy our city, enjoy the Hyundai Air and Sea Show, which is always very fun, but keep public safety a priority,” he told NBC6.

Environmental protections are also a priority, with access to Osprey Island, Morningside Island, Pace Picnic Island, and Willis Island in Biscayne Bay temporarily blocked to prevent trash build-up.

Flagler Monument Island is also off-limits, with recent aerial footage showcasing the reasons behind the city's strict pollution prevention efforts.

On Saturday, the Miami Police Department urged boaters to avoid Miami Marine Stadium due to heavy traffic on the water.

"Boaters please refrain from entering Miami Marine Stadium until further notice, as the area is heavily congested, creating a hazardous situation that may impede emergency vessels from entering if needed," the release said.