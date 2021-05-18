Memorial Day Weekend Safety Measures Coming to Miami Beach as Air & Sea Show Returns

Capacity limits and other safety measures will be in place in Miami Beach for Memorial Day Weekend as the city's Air & Sea Show returns.

Thousands of people are expected to spend the weekend in Miami Beach this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic had beaches shut down in 2020.

The featured event this year will be the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, taking place May 29-30.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back this year to enjoy one of the country’s largest military air and sea shows,” said Miami Beach City Manager Alina T. Hudak. “This is a terrific way to remember and honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for this great nation and those first responders who have stood shoulder to shoulder with our community throughout the pandemic."

City officials said the "high impact measures" will go into effect at 7 p.m. on May 28 and will be in place through 7 p.m. on May 31.

The measures will be in place along the public beach and in the MXE mixed used entertainment district (excluding that portion of the MXE district between 73 and 75 streets); and that portion of the CD-2 commercial, medium intensity district between Pennsylvania Avenue and Collins Court from 5 to 16 streets.

The measures include:

• Direct or indirect consumption of alcohol on beach property will be prohibited unless specifically authorized by a Special Event Permit or a concession agreement.

• Limitations of traffic routes to prohibit vehicular access to non-residents, and permit access only for residents and those patrons and employees of businesses located in the specific area where traffic routes have been limited.

• Capacity limits will be in effect on various segments of the beach to protect the health, safety and public welfare. Additional access will be denied once capacity limits are reached.

• Coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables and similar structures on the beach may not be permitted.

• The implementation of an LPR Police detail will be utilized on eastbound traffic lanes on the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways, and any other access points into the city.

• The suspension, or the issuance, of a business tax receipt to promoters for any dance or entertainment events to be held at an alcoholic beverage establishment located in the MXE and CD-2 districts.

• The suspension and closure of business entities renting or leasing certain vehicles — including golf carts, low-speed vehicles, autocycles, motorized scooters, mopeds, motorcycles powered by motors of 50cc or less and motorized bicycles.

Officials said other measures, including limitations on live or amplified music and the suspension and closure of all or part of sidewalk café operations could also be imposed if necessary.

The city will also be using an an evening traffic loop on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights during the holiday weekend beginning at 7 p.m. and returning back to normal traffic flow by no later than 5 a.m. each day. The loop directs eastbound traffic on 5th Street to travel northbound on Collins Avenue to 17th Street. From there, traffic is directed westbound to Washington Avenue, then southbound on Washington Avenue to 5th Street.

The traffic loop will have barricades to restrict access to residential neighborhoods, but residents can access their neighborhood with a valid photo ID or proof of residency.

Starting Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m., a flat parking rate of $20 per vehicle will be imposed at all city parking garages in the Art Deco Cultural District except for access card holders and residents.

Parking shuttles and trolley service will be available at certain locations and at certain times.

License Plate Readers will also be deployed on the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways to screen incoming traffic, officials said.

Miami Beach Police will be working 12-hour shifts, and several neighboring police agencies will be assisting MBPD with crowd control, including Coral Gables PD, Fort Lauderdale PD, Miami-Dade County PD and Miami-Dade County Schools PD.

