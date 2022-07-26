Men Accused of Extensive Car Theft Operation in Lauderhill

Three men are accused of a sophisticated organized crime ring that involved making replica keys to steal dozens of cars in Lauderhill, prosecutors said.

Daronn Grant, Ryan Hamitt and Stokely Lawrence were arrested for grand theft auto and racketeering — which police say has been going on since 2017.

According to the arrest affidavit, the trio sent each other text messages with photos of the cars they had their eyes on. They are accused of stealing at least 61 vehicles near the Cascades apartment complex in Lauderhill.

BSO

Prosecutors said the trio would scout out the cars, get the VIN and tag info, and then contact the same locksmith to make silver keys.

With that special key, they could unlock the car doors without force or even break a window. Once inside, a key programmer device would be used to start the engine, prosecutors said.

A Broward County case was resolved, but this latest investigation was launched by state prosecutors.

Grant’s attorney defended him in court on Tuesday, saying he wasn't a flight risk and has been cooperating with the investigation.

On Tuesday, the judge set a $46,000 bond for Grant and a $19,000 bond for Hamitt.