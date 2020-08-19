Men Broke Into Broward Home While Wearing GPS Ankle Monitors: Police

A group of men already on pretrial release for previous offenses are behind a string of burglaries carried them out while wearing ankle monitors that track their locations, police said.

Authorities seized more than $150,000 in cash, an AK-47, a Smith & Wesson handgun, cellphones, iPads, jewelry, designer handbags, ammunition, blank checks, fraudulent debit and credit cards, and a stolen vehicle, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

Zion Odain Denvor Hall, 21, Tyrek Davontae Williams, 19, and Tremaine Raekwon Hill, 18, were arrested Friday. They are accused of being part of a criminal organization committing burglaries, armed burglaries, fraud, gun thefts and other criminal acts throughout South Florida, Hollywood police said Tuesday.

Hall, Williams and Hill each face charges of burglary, grand theft and racketeering. Hall is facing 35 counts, and Williams and Hill are facing 25 and 19 counts respectively. They were taken into custody while under house arrest awaiting trial on unrelated charges.

Hollywood and Margate police, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Attorney General’s Office are conducting a joint investigation.