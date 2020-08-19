Broward

Men Broke Into Broward Home While Wearing GPS Ankle Monitors: Police

Authorities seized more than $150,000 in cash, an AK-47, a Smith & Wesson handgun, cellphones, iPads and more from the trio of suspects

By Associated Press

House Arrest Monitor Ankle Tag
AP

A group of men already on pretrial release for previous offenses are behind a string of burglaries carried them out while wearing ankle monitors that track their locations, police said.

Authorities seized more than $150,000 in cash, an AK-47, a Smith & Wesson handgun, cellphones, iPads, jewelry, designer handbags, ammunition, blank checks, fraudulent debit and credit cards, and a stolen vehicle, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

Zion Odain Denvor Hall, 21, Tyrek Davontae Williams, 19, and Tremaine Raekwon Hill, 18, were arrested Friday. They are accused of being part of a criminal organization committing burglaries, armed burglaries, fraud, gun thefts and other criminal acts throughout South Florida, Hollywood police said Tuesday.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Broward Students Back to School Virtually, Father of Missing Mom Speaks Out

Decision 2020 39 mins ago

Far-Right Provocateur Wins GOP Primary to Challenge South Florida Congresswoman

Hall, Williams and Hill each face charges of burglary, grand theft and racketeering. Hall is facing 35 counts, and Williams and Hill are facing 25 and 19 counts respectively. They were taken into custody while under house arrest awaiting trial on unrelated charges.

Hollywood and Margate police, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Attorney General’s Office are conducting a joint investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Browardhome invasionankle monitor
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us