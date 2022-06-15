Miami Beach Apartment Building Evacuated After Partial Roof Collapse

A Miami Beach apartment building was evacuated Wednesday after a partial roof collapse.

City officials said the four-story, 54-unit building at 700 Euclid Avenue received an unsafe structure notice that required residents to vacate it immediately.

No injuries were reported but two units physically impacted by the collapse have been condemned, officials said.

The collapse happened in an area where the building’s electrical systems merge, so Florida Power & Light shut down the building's power, officials said.

The city is working with the building’s owners who have agreed to provide temporary housing as required by municipal code.