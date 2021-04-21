Miami Beach

Miami Beach Commission Appoints First Woman as City Manager

By Steve Litz

City of Miami Beach

For the first time ever a woman is in charge of the day-to-day operations on Miami Beach.

Wednesday morning city commissioners unanimously voted to hire Alina Hudak as the new City Manager.

She was serving as the Assistant City Manager.

Hudak previously served as the Miami-Dade County Manager.

She is a seasoned administrator and will deal with challenges on Miami Beach like smart growth and curbing the rowdiness on South Beach.

She was hired Wednesday morning and started her job immediately.

