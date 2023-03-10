Miami Beach Doctor Arrested on Human Trafficking, Soliciting Sex Activity With a Minor Charges

A Miami Beach doctor has been arrested on human trafficking and other charges involving alleged sexual activity with minors, court records showed.

Dr. Jefferey David Kamlet, 68, was arrested Thursday on more than half a dozen charges including human trafficking, using a computer to lure a child to engage in sexual conduct, soliciting unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and delivering a controlled substance to a child, Miami-Dade court records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Dr. Jefferey David Kamlet

Kamlet appeared in bond court Friday, where prosecutors said there weree two alleged victims.

Prosecutors said among the allegations are that Kamlet provided cocaine to a girl.

Kamlet's attorney sought to have a bond set, arguing he's not a flight risk.

No other details on the arrest have been released.

In court, it was revealed Kamlet has been an attorney in Florida for more than 30 years. His listed office is off of 41st Street in Miami Beach.

