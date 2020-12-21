Miami Beach Extends Curfew to 1 a.m. for Christmas, New Year's

Miami Beach's curfew will be extended to 1 a.m. for Christmas and New Year's, the city announced Monday.

The curfew will not be in effect from 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 24 through 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 and from 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. Miami-Dade County's daily general curfew begins at midnight.

City of Miami Beach Amends Emergency Measures to Extend Curfew — On Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve pic.twitter.com/ybbFrQ0qu5 — #MaskUpMiamiBeach 😷 (@MiamiBeachNews) December 21, 2020

Last week, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced a holiday curfew extension for the county. She cited certain holiday traditions, such as midnight mass, as the reason for the curfew extension.

