Commissioners Elected in Miami Beach, Councilors in Hialeah in Runoff Races

Two commissioners were elected Tuesday in Miami Beach, as well as city council members in Hialeah and a mayor in Sunny Isles Beach in runoff elections.

In Miami Beach, former congressional candidate Kristen Rosen Gonzalez won the seat for Group 1 over veteran and small business owner Raquel Pacheco with 54.8% of the votes.

In Group 3, Alex Fernandez, a member of Miami Beach's Planning Board, beat Stephen Cohen with 59.2% of the votes.

“I am so grateful for the trust placed in me by the community. Today’s victory is a message that residents want a cleaner, safer, and more resilient Miami Beach," Fernandez said in a statement. "My commitment is to honor their wishes by serving with integrity, accessibility, and a mission to do good.”

In Hialeah, Bryan Calvo claimed victory over Angelica Pacheco for the council seat for Group 6. Luis Rodriguez was elected over Maylin Villalonga for Group 7.

In Sunny Isles Beach, Dana Goldman was elected mayor, beating Larisa Svechin by 31 votes.