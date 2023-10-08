Miami Beach is among the most dangerous Florida cities, Weston is the safest, FBI data shows

Living in South Florida, you may think you live in a safe neighborhood, but do you?

Personal injury attorneys from InjuredinFlorida.com analyzed official figures from the FBI to determine which of Florida’s 65 most populous cities are statistically the most dangerous to live in.

Using the latest available data, the study was able to determine which cities have a higher rate of violent crimes per 100,000 people.

The list of violent crimes consisted of murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

Based on the data, here are the most dangerous South Florida cities to live in:

City Average Population (2015-19) Total number of Violent Crimes Murder & Nonnegligent Manslaughter Rape Robbery Aggravated Assault Daytona Beach 67,086 1,229.9 15.5 41.2 156.9 1,016.3 Homestead 69,361 1,088.8 7.3 56.7 416.1 608.7 Miami Beach 92,698 980.5 5.2 86.3 352.5 536.5 Fort Myers 79,529 893.5 15.0 58.8 194.8 624.9 West Palm Beach 109,382 854.3 18.5 62.5 290.6 482.7 Lauderhill 72,375 833.7 17.1 45.5 244.3 526.8 Pompano Beach 110,725 832.2 6.3 67.7 306.1 452.1 Tallahassee 192,255 830.3 8.3 108.5 178.3 535.3 Orlando 281,788 811.5 14.5 69.6 198.3 529.1 Melbourne 81,691 793.5 4.4 81.9 139.7 567.4

Coming in as the most dangerous city in Florida, Daytona Beach had an average of over 1,200 violent crimes committed per 100,000 people every year.

And even though the city had the lowest population among the 10 most dangerous cities, the city averaged the highest number of violent crimes and aggravated assaults per 100,000 people out of any other city in the Sunshine State.

Homestead came in second place with more than 1,000 crimes committed per 100,000 people every year. With 416.1 yearly robberies per 100,000 people, the city averaged the highest rate of robberies in Florida.

The third most dangerous city was Miami Beach with just shy of 1,000 crimes committed per 100,000 people every year. The city also had the second highest number of robberies with a 352.5 average.

Fort Myers is the fourth most dangerous city in Florida and West Palm Beach came in fifth with an average of 854.3 violent crimes committed per 100,000 people every year. The city also averages higher murder & nonnegligent manslaughter crimes (15 per 100,000 people) than most of the top 10.

Weston, on the other hand, was deemed the safest city in Florida out of the 65 cities included in the study.

With an average population of more than 71,000, the city had the lowest average number of murder & nonnegligent manslaughter crimes per 100,000 people in the state.

Other safe cities in Florida included Port Orange, Doral, Cape Coral, Port St. Lucie, Palm Beach Gardens, Coconut Creek, Coral Gables, Wellington and North Port.

“Even though we all have a perception of where feels safe and where does not, it is important to analyze which cities are statistically the safest," said a spokesperson for InjuredinFlorida.com. "That is not because we wish to pit city against city, but more so citizens acknowledge that whilst these violent crimes are committed by a minority of violent people, they sadly still happen, even in the state that we all call home.”