Miami Beach launches water taxi pilot program to ease traffic. Here's what to know

Instead of driving along the MacArthur, Julia Tuttle or Venetian causeways to get to and from Miami Beach, you can now ditch your car and hop on a boat.

The city of Miami Beach has launched a water taxi pilot program to help ease traffic congestion.

“This is a pilot program that the city of Miami Beach is very excited about. It’s a one year pilot program and it’s a water taxi service to connect Miami Beach and the city of Miami,” said Jose Gonzalez, the transportation and mobility director and interim parking director for Miami Beach.

With this public water taxi service, riders can get past the gridlock and feel the breeze of Biscayne Bay on their commute. The pilot program started on June 30 and is expected to run for one year.

How long is the ride?

The water taxi takes 18 minutes, and it will also connect riders to other transit options once they arrive on dry land.

“The service launches from this dock—Maurice Gibb Memorial Park—and travels to the city of Miami to the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club, which is in very close proximity to the Omni transit hub, where passengers can take other public transportation such as Metromover and Metrobus," Gonzalez said. "And here on the Miami Beach side, we have our trolley service which has a stop right across the street.”

Where and when can I hop on?

The water taxi at Maurice Gibb Memorial Park is located on 18th Street and Purdy Avenue and departs every hour on the half hour. Service from the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club at 1635 N Bayshore Drive runs every hour on the hour.

The water taxi is operated by Poseidon Ferry and operates daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., except from 2 to 3 p.m.

How much does it cost?

Fares are $5 for residents and $12 for non residents. Children under 12 ride for free.

Miami Beach residents who show their ID can ride for free until July 31.

Are there perks to parking nearby?

Yes! Miami Beach is also offering discounted parking for water taxi riders at the Sunset Harbor Municipal Parking Garage. It’s 50 cents an hour for residents and city employees and $1 an hour for non residents.

“What we’re aiming for is to provide a public transit option as an alternative to the private vehicle. Every passenger on this water taxi is one vehicle less on our causeways, so that helps decongest our causeways,” Gonzalez said.

For more information, visit the taxi's website.