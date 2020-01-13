Miami Beach Officer Stabbed by Suspect Still in Intensive Care

A Miami Beach police officer who was stabbed by a suspect who was then shot and killed by officers over the weekend remained in intensive care Monday, officials said.

Officer Ricardo Castillo was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after the Saturday night incident at 10th Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach Police officials said.

Officials said the incident began when security at Mango's Cafe called to report a man, identified as 49-year-old Ryan O. Simms, threatening their staff with a knife in the 900 block of Ocean Drive. Restaurant surveillance footage showed Simms brandishing the knife to a security guard, police said.

When officers responded, Simms stabbed Castillo before officers opened fire, killing Simms, officials said. Cell phone footage shot by witnesses captured the shooting.

Both Castillo and Simms were rushed to the hospital, where Simms later died. Castillo underwent surgery and had been listed in stable condition but remained in the ICU on Monday, officials said.

Castillo has been with the department for three years and was a former officer of the month. He previously worked for the Florida Highway Patrol for nearly four years.

Officials said Simms doesn't have a local arrest record but does have an out-of-state arrest, but no other details were released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.