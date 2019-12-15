Miami Beach

Miami Beach Parking Officer Accused of Bribery, Extortion

Police say Miami Beach's Parking Director received a tip about the officer's alleged illegal activities

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Miami Beach parking enforcement officer has been arrested and accused of extortion, police said.

Dante Zirio, 57. is facing extortion and bribery charges following his arrest on Saturday, court documents showed.

Police say Miami Beach's Parking Director received a tip about Zirio's alleged illegal activities.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

Only in Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

After an Internal Affairs investigation, authorities say Zirio was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful compensation, two counts of bribery and two counts of extortion.

According to an arrest affidavit, the owner of a valet company said he was approached on numerous occasions by Zirio, who demanded $1,000 a month in exchange for not enforcing parking violations.

Zirio was later caught on camera accepting $750 from the victim in exchange for not issuing parking citations, the report said.

Zirio admitted to demanding the $750, and said he demanded $400 from a nightclub owner for not issuing parking citations, the report said.

Police arrested Zirio and he was booked into jail and later released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

“We will not tolerate any act of bribery or pubic corruption in the City of Miami Beach. It is a sad day when a public official engages in such behavior, but thanks to the swift action of all involved, we were able to identify and arrest the perpetrator quickly," Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales said in a statement. "Although we believe this parking attendant acted alone, I have directed our police department to launch an internal investigation.”

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachMiami Courtbribery
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us