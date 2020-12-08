Miami Beach Police Looking for Man Caught on Camera Sucker Punching 70-Year-Old

Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera sucker punching a 70-year-old man in Miami Beach.

The attack happened on Nov. 21, as the elderly man was waiting to cross the street at 10th Street and Alton Road, Miami Beach Police said.

Video released by police on Tuesday showed the suspect approach the man and punch him in the face, knocking him to the ground before he walks away.

A good Samaritan went to help the elderly man while a passerby filmed the suspect walking away from the scene, police said.

"I saw you man, why'd you do that?" the passerby asks the suspect in the video.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a broken nose, injuries to his hands and bruising throughout his body. He was later released and is expected to recover, police said.

"This was a early Saturday morning, Miami Beach, a busy intersection and for no apparent reason this man goes up the victim, punches him in the head," Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Authorities are searching for the suspect, who is 6-foot-0 to 6-foot-3 tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.