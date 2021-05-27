Miami Beach Ramping Up Security Measures Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, the city of Miami Beach and its police department are expected to ramp up patrols and security to enforce safety measures and prevent people from breaking the law.

Barricades were put into place as early as Wednesday night along Washington Avenue in an effort to try and control traffic and what some worry could be the chaos of past years.

Mayor Dan Gelber posted a video message Wednesday that included promoting events the city hopes will change the tone for one of its busiest weekends of the year.

“The city is once again sponsoring the remarkable national salute to America’s heroes, the feature of the weekend being the Air and Sea Show on Saturday and Sunday,” Gelber said.

All focus, admittedly, is on the party that police and city officials have had struggles with controlling in previous years.

“You also need to know that this weekend will also be challenging,” Gelber said in the message. “We have to assume that even more people will be coming this Memorial Day weekend, especially in the evening, and regrettably too many will be coming to act out.”

Over 250 MBPD officers will work 12 hour shifts starting Thursday while over 550 officers from both Miami Beach and other agencies will be on duty for a three day period starting Friday.

“You have our assurance to address every issue we can, no matter how minor, to make this weekend as painless as possible - making sure people can vacation and enjoy themselves as possible,” Gelber said.

Lane closures will start at 10 p.m. Friday on the McArthur Causeway, but starting at 7 p.m. anyone driving east on Interstate 395 will be forced into a traffic loop - one way in, one way out.

“If you are coming home, especially in the evenings, avoid this area as best you can,” Gelber said.

Gelber is already looking to convene a special commission on how to change the entertainment district, hoping to continue an earlier “last call” time on alcohol sales of 2 a.m. that started May 22nd.

The mayor said his plan would also include making Ocean Drive a pedestrian only street and creating a code of conduct for businesses in the entertainment district.