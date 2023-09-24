Miami city officials seek answers after shocking Brickell demolition video

The City of Miami says it wants answers after a viral video of a demolition job in Brickell showed a large piece of concrete falling to the street below -- narrowly missing a passing car.

Police say no injuries were reported after the incident along 700 Brickell Avenue.

The City of Miami is now set to hold an emergency meeting Monday about the project.

The meeting will reportedly involve the demolition contractor Alpha Wrecking, the owners of the building and city officials.

Authorities were still at the scene Sunday, making sure people stayed far away from the building.

In a statement sent to NBC6, a city spokesperson said, “An emergency meeting has been scheduled for Monday with the demolition contractor and ownership to discuss the unsafe manner in which this site had been conducting demolition activities.”

OSHA and FDOT have also reportedly been notified.

On Sunday, the debris was completely removed from the ground, but yellow tape remains blocking the area.

The demolition is set to make way for One Brickell City Center -- a nearly 70-story building slated for completion in 2027.

Meanwhile, Brickell residents are calling for adequate safety precautions.

"I want to see some responsibility in all types of heights from the person who was maneuvering the construction -- from the company in charge of everything. They should find them responsible in every single scale," said one resident.

NBC6 has requested a statement from Alpha Wrecking.