Miami Commissioners Postpone Vote on Ordinance Banning Homeless Encampments

Miami commissioners have postponed a vote on an ordinance aimed at banning homeless camping in the city.

The decision was made by the city manager to take the item off the agenda at the commsiion meeting Thursday at city hall, as a few dozen demonstrators gathered outside to protest the ordinance.

The ordinance would prohibit encampments on public property in Miami, which homelessness advocates said won't help.

"It’s just a process of demonizing people and traumatizing people who are already traumatized," Jeff Weinberger said. "It doesn’t move the needle forward one iota toward ending homelessness."

Cathedral Beauford, who said she sleeps outside Government Center, said giving her a house would be a better option than forcing her into a shelter or into jail.

"I’d rather have my own place where I feel safe," Beauford said.

All but one commissioner, Ken Russell, had supported the ordinance on the first reading.