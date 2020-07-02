Miami-Dade 11-Year-Old Is State's Youngest Known Coronavirus-Related Death

An 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade who recently died from complications related to the coronavirus is Florida’s youngest known fatality linked to the virus.

Daequan Wimberly died Tuesday, according to a report from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

“I would just like for the world to know how he loved everybody," said Jerry Wimberly, who shared happy memories with NBC 6 about his son.

“He showed me a few things. I’m an old man, but I learned some stuff from him in being yourself,” said Wimberly, who spoke from his hospital room. He now has the coronavirus, as well as his daughter.

Wimberly said his son, who was a child with special needs, did have other health complications, but he was a fighter.

When Daequan was a baby, he had to have his kidneys removed. About five years ago, he underwent a kidney transplant, but it was unsuccessful.

“We almost lost him there, but he pulled through, but this time the COVID got the best of him,” said Wimberly.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s report listed COVID-19 and pneumonia as the cause of death.

While this family still has a lot of healing ahead, both physically and emotionally, right now they want everyone to know how serious the virus is, regardless of age.

“This disease is not a hoax, like some would have you to believe. And it’s not a game. This is very serious,” said Wimberly. “The virus is not playing games. People are the ones acting silly and playing games.”

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez talked about Daequan’s death in his latest statement on Thursday, saying this "should send a signal to all of our community that this virus can attack anyone without mercy."