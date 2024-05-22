Miami-Dade board proposes ordinance to give domestic violence victims up to 15 days of PTO

A Miami-Dade County advisory board is proposing an ordinance that would give domestic violence victims up to 15 days of paid time off.

Because, the Domestic Violence Oversight Board says, of the many challenges survivors face, having to decide whether they can get time off work to handle legal matters or find a shelter shouldn’t be one of them.

At the board’s meeting in downtown Miami on Wednesday, member Daniella Pierre said that about 10 years ago she also navigated one of the most difficult times of her life.

“One of the biggest challenges I faced while going through domestic violence is getting help. Oftentimes, you know, these resources are available during the working hours,” she said.

As Pierre worked to get herself and her children away from her abuser, she worried about whether she could get time off work while still being able to put food on the table.

“You call out sick, right? And if you don’t have that sick day, now you’re going to call out. It’s approved, but it’s without pay,” she explained.

Today, she uses her experience to help guide the potential policy change.

If approved, the ordinance would apply to county employees and employers with 50 or more staff members.

“Employers are sometimes not very conscious of the need to help their own employees,” board member Miguel De Grandy said. “One of the things we were talking about today is to incentivize the county to offer paid leave so that victims can go to court, can get an injunction, can participate in depositions.”

While advocates agree this would go a long way toward lifting a burden off the shoulders of victims, it still does not address the root cause.

“We must tackle violence, domestic violence and any violence, hands on. It’s going to take bipartisan support. It’s going to take people's support. It’s going to take initiatives starting earlier in our schools," Pierre said.

The proposal is being reviewed before it eventually makes its way to the full Board of County Commissioners.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.