Gabby Petito-inspired law, bills aimed at protecting kids, signed by DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed several bills aimed at protecting children from exploitation and online predators, along with a domestic violence bill inspired by the killing of Gabby Petito.

DeSantis signed the five pieces of legislation during a news conference in St. Petersburg.

One bill signed was SB 1224, also referred to as the "Gabby Petito Act," requires law enforcement officers who investigate an alleged incident of domestic violence to administer a lethality assessment under certain circumstances.

It requires officers to ask a series of questions to determine if a domestic violence victim is at a higher risk of death or injury.

The bill was inspired by the 2021 killing of Gabby Petito, who authorities said was slain by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who later took his own life.

Body camera footage captured Utah police responding to a reported domestic violence incident between Petito and Laundrie, just weeks before her death.

Petito's father, Joseph Petito, pushed for the legislation.