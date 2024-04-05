Opa-locka cop, who is mayor's brother, arrested again on domestic violence charges

An Opa-locka Police sergeant who is also the city mayor's brother has been arrested on domestic violence-related charges, the third time he's been behind bars on similar charges.

Johane Hendrick Taylor, 37, was arrested Friday on charges of domestic violence battery and robbery by sudden snatching, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Johane Taylor

Further details of the arrest weren't available.

Taylor was arrested in February 2023 on charges including aggravated child abuse, felony battery, and aggravated assault after authorities said he spent years beating his wife and kids.

According to an arrest report, Taylor's wife said the physical domestic abuse began in 2014 when they got into an argument about him cheating on her.

In 2020, she said he dragged her out of a car, threw her on the ground and started hitting her at a church, the report said.

In 2022, after she told him she didn't want to be married anymore, Taylor grabbed her and started punching her, then tried to drag her out of their home, the report said.

In January 2023, she said Taylor threatened her with his handgun, putting it to her forehead and telling her that "he should kill her right now," the report said.

The 2023 case was eventually dismissed, but Taylor was arrested again this February on domestic violence-related charges.

Records showed Taylor had been with the Opa-locka Police Department for around eight years at the time of his arrest last year.

In a brief statement following his 2023 arrest, Opa-locka Police said Taylor was immediately relieved of duty without pay pending the results of an investigation.

"The City of Opa-locka and its police department have a zero-tolerance policy for police misconduct," the statement read.

Taylor is the brother of Opa-locka Mayor John Taylor.