Miami-Dade, Broward Holding Various Events Honoring MLK on Monday

Across South Florida on Monday, various cities and organizations will hold events to celebrate the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Here’s a list of the various locations in Miami-Dade and Broward where events will be taking place:

Broward

- Broward College will hold their day of service and give thousands of dollars in initiatives to communities in the county. The events start at 9 a.m. at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale and make various stops, ending at the Mount Olive Church located at 2251 NW 22nd Street in Fort Lauderdale.

- Deerfield Beach will hold their annual parade and picnic through the city starting at 10 a.m. at the Oveta McKeithan Rec Complex. The event is free to the public.

- Fort Lauderdale will start their parade at 9 a.m., with the event starting at Lincoln Park off 600 Northwest 19th Avenue and ending at Esplanade Park. A celebration will take place there from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

- Miramar will hold a free parade and celebration starting at 11 a.m. at Lakeshore Park, located at 8501 South Sherman Circle.

- Plantation will hold a celebration of Dr. King starting at 10 a.m. located at the Jim Ward Community Center (301 Northwest 46th Avenue).

- The county’s YMCA chapters will be holding days of service throughout Broward. For more info, call 954-334-9622.

Miami-Dade

- The annual MLK Day parade starting at 11 a.m. and going to 6 p.m. in Liberty City. The route, along Northwest 54th Street from 10th Avenue to 32nd Avenue, follows one of the routes that Dr. King would travel during his visits to the city.

- A 5K run and fitness walk will take place starting at 8 a.m. near the Metrorail Station at Northwest 62nd Street and 27th Avenue. Tickets range from $10 and $20 and for more info call 305-321-0388.

- Miami Gardens will hold their day of service and empowerment hosted by Mayor Oliver Gilbert and featuring hosts Stitches and Papa Keith from 103.5 The Beat. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. with an oratorical contest and later goes from noon to 7 p.m. at the Betty T. Ferguson Complex located at 18605 Northwest 27th Avenue.

- North Miami will hold their “United We Stand” day of service in the city starting at 7:30 a.m. and going until 2 p.m. at the Branches Lakeview located at 11500 Northwest 12th Avenue.

- South Miami will hold their second annual day of service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 6565 Red Road.

