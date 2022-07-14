Miami-Dade, Broward Offering Appointments for Monkeypox Vaccine

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are now offering appointments for a vaccine to prevent monkeypox.

A person must be vaccinated with two doses of the Jynneos vaccine to be fully immunized against monkeypox, with the second dose 28 days after receiving the first.

In Miami-Dade County, health officials said they are providing the vaccine to only certain populations that are at high risk for infection, including lab personnel and select health care personnel at high risk for monkeypox, those who've had close contacts of monkeypox cases, immunocompromised MSM (men who have sex with men) with HIV, and more.

Click here to view the full criteria and to book an appointment in Miami-Dade.

In Broward County, health officials said they're offering appointments to those are more likely to have been recently exposed to monkeypox.

Click here for more information and to book an appointment in Broward.

As of Thursday, there are 24 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Broward and two in Miami-Dade, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Jynneos for adults ages 18 and older at high risk of smallpox or monkeypox in 2019.