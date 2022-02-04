Miami-Dade, Broward Public Schools Name Their Teachers of the Year

Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools districts have named their teachers of the year.

Unethia Fox, a special education math teacher at South Miami Senior High School, was named the 2023 Francisco R. Walker Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year at a ceremony Thursday.

Fox has been teaching at South Miami — also her alma mater — for 19 years.

“I try to bring it down so that it’s not authoritative and it’s communicative,” Fox told NBC 6 in an interview when she was a nominee.

Here are the four finalists for Miami-Dade County Public Schools' Teacher of the Year. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

Seema Naik, a fourth grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Elementary School, was given the teacher of the year honor for Broward County Public Schools.

Naik started her career in education 10 years ago and was awarded the honor at a ceremony Friday.

“I don’t actually look at it as a job, I see that I get an opportunity to mold these young minds,” Naik told NBC 6 on Thursday.

The five nominees for Broward County Public Schools’ teacher of the year award come from varied backgrounds but share an extraordinary dedication to their craft and to their students. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports