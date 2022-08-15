Miami-Dade, Broward Public Schools Will Serve Free Meals for 2022-23

Miami-Dade and Broward County public schools will serve students lunch and breakfast free of charge for the 2022-23 school year.

Both districts made the announcement Monday, ahead of the start of the school year. The first day of school begins Tuesday for Broward and Wednesday for Miami-Dade.

The free lunch is an amendment to the school board's policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Program, the Miami-Dade Schools district said in a news release Monday. For additional information, contact the Department of Food and Nutrition.

Broward Schools are providing free meals under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Provision. Click here for a list of the 167 schools that are serving free meals under the CEP.