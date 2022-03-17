Miami-Dade Burger King Employee Opens Fire on Customer: Police

An employee of a Burger King in northwest Miami-Dade was taken into custody after police said the employee shot at a customer Thursday.

The incident happened at the fast food restaurant at 4727 Northwest 167th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the employee and customer got into some sort of dispute and the employee pulled out a gun and shot at the customer.

The employee was detained and it wasn't known if the customer was injured.

“We are horrified to learn of the events that unfolded at this location. This unacceptable behavior does not align with our brand values of safety and security," a Burger King spokesperson said in a statement Thursday evening. "Our franchisee is cooperating with local authorities. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we aren’t able to share additional details at this time."

No other information was immediately known.

