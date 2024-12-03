Miami-Dade commissioners defer vote on new trash incinerator site until 2025

Miami-Dade commissioners have deferred the vote on the site of the county's new trash incinerator until next year.

Commissioners discussed the issue for around an hour at a meeting Tuesday but decided to defer it until 2025.

A committee discussion will be held in January, followed by an expected vote in February.

Residents and local leaders in Doral have been hoping to prevent the next trash incinerator from being built on the site of the old one that burned down last year, after Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava came out in support of that proposal.

Talk of relocating the facility started last year when the existing one was destroyed by a fire. Four areas had been proposed, including the current Doral location, a site in Medley, and two sites near the Miami-Dade/Broward western border.

Last week, the Trump family got involved with the ongoing saga. The President-elect’s son, Eric Trump, met with Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez and told him he called the mayor to voice his concerns about keeping the incinerator in Doral, where Trump National Doral is located.

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga said she’s ready to fight if the Doral location is voted on by commissioners.

"For us it's extremely important that the right decision is made so we're gonna continue to be here and fight for what's right for this county," Fraga said Tuesday.