Miami-Dade Cop Delays Couple's Trip to ER With Traffic Stop

A pregnant woman and her husband were just steps away from entering the emergency room when they said two police officers blocked their way.

The awkward exchange that followed was recorded on cellphone video.

It happened on July 28, when Kevin Enciso and his pregnant wife Sabrina were on their way to the emergency room at Jackson West Medical Center in Doral when they had an encounter with two Miami-Dade Police officers.

Hospital surveillance video shows Kevin pulling up behind a squad car at a stop sign. Then another officer turns left and the two officers appear to have a conversation, blocking the way to the ER.

The couple's attorney said Kevin waited over 20 seconds before he honked for them to move. One officer drives away, but then the other is seen getting out of his car — turning it into a traffic stop.

“I honked at you because you’re blocking the way with your car talking to the other," Kevin is heard telling the officer in the cellphone video.

The officer is heard asking him for his license, but Kevin refuses and asks for his supervisor.

“They were basically stopped for no reason. And my client refused to provide his driver’s license because there was no plausible reason to have been stopped," said Natasha Harrison, the couple's attorney.

The officer eventually makes him get out of the car.

“I have an emergency and that’s why I’m at the emergency room for my wife," Kevin says.

Kevin says his wife was in an accident the day before and needed to go to the ER to check on the baby.

"Oh, so you’re okay now?" the officer asks his wife.

“I had an accident. I’m having a lot of pain," Sabrina responds.

In the video, the cop says his name is Officer Daniels. Even though they were steps from the ER, the officer called fire rescue.

The parents-to-be eventually got treatment, but their attorney says this was a civil rights violation and they’ve filed a complaint.

"They are just concerned that this may be a pattern and they don’t want what they went through to happen to anyone else," Harrison said.

NBC 6 reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department, who said they are aware of the video and the incident is under investigation by internal affairs.