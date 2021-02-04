Miami-Dade County Launches Pre-Registration Portal for Covid-19 Vaccinations

Miami-Dade County has launched a website where seniors can sign up to be notified when a vaccine dose is available for them.

To sign up, users must plug in their name, address, email, phone number, and date of birth at this website.

People who register will be notified by phone or email when a dose becomes available.

Users immediately reported issues with not receiving confirmation emails after registering. County officials said they were aware of the glitch.

Sources also told NBC 6 that there would be a preference for people living in zip codes with low vaccination rates.