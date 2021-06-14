Miami-Dade County, Local Medical Association Announce New Vaccine Sites

Starting Monday, residents in Miami-Dade County have two new locations to get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county, in a partnership with the Dade County Medical Association, opened two vaccine pods in an effort to get doses out to more locations.

The pods will be available at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays:

Comprehensive Health Center (671 NW 119th Street in North Miami)

Keralty Hospital Miami (2500 SW 75th Avenue)

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Appointments are not required, but are encouraged.

To schedule an appointment, click on this link.