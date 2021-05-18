Miami-Dade County Parks Offering Hundreds of Seasonal Summer Jobs

If you are looking for a job this summer, the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department is offering hundreds of seasonal jobs across every corner of the county.

Applicants ages 18 and older are encouraged to apply online, now through June 2, 2021.

For anyone looking to apply for the pool manager or pool/lake lifeguard positions, applicants are required to submit proof of current certification in CPR, first aid, lifeguarding and water-safety instruction provided by the Red Cross, YMCA or another nationally recognized aquatic training program.

Training may or may not be available for those who apply early, as COVID-19 restrictions may be applicable at the time.

All applicants must successfully complete a drug and alcohol screening and a criminal background check.

Lifeguard applicants, however, must also successfully complete the appropriate skills exercise and a two-point, high-risk physical examination.