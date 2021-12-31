coronavirus pandemic

Miami-Dade Distributing At-Home COVID Test Kits at 8 Libraries Friday

The kits will be distributed beginning at 7:30 a.m. while supplies last with a limit of two kits per household

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

In time for the end of the year, Miami-Dade County will hand out free take-home rapid COVID test kits at eight libraries in the county Friday.

The kits will be distributed beginning at 7:30 a.m. while supplies last with a limit of two kits per household.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“Our team is working around the clock to meet the enormous increase in demand and keep residents safe by making tests as accessible as possible, including by distributing hundreds of thousands of take-home rapid test kits and opening new testing sites this week,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We’re grateful to all those across Miami-Dade taking the simple precautions that we know work to keep us safe.”

The eight locations are:

  • Kendale Lakes Branch Library
    15205 SW 88 Street
    Miami, FL 33196
  • Naranja Branch Library
    14850 SW 280 Street
    Miami, FL 33032
  • North Dade Regional Library
    2455 NW 183 Street
    Miami Gardens, FL 33056
  • Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch
    2930 Aventura Boulevard
    Aventura, FL 33180
  • Main Library
    101 West Flagler Street
    Miami, FL 33130
  • Miami Beach Regional Library
    227 22nd Street
    Miami Beach, FL 33139
  • Miami Lakes Branch Library
    6699 Windmill Gate Road
    Miami Lakes, FL 33014
  • Westchester Regional Library
    9445 Coral Way
    Miami, FL 33165

The distribution of kits comes after 152,000 kits were handed out last weekend and earlier this week while three additional testing sites were opened. Zoo Miami's testing site was expanded to open 24 hours a day.

Local

News You Should Know 29 mins ago

6 to Know: New Year's Celebrations in South Florida Adjust to Omicron

Only in Florida 10 hours ago

2021 Year In Review: The Good, Bad & Bizarre Moments of The Year in South Florida

For more information on test kits and the county's efforts to combat the pandemic, click on this link.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 in your inbox. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicMiami-Dadelibraries
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us