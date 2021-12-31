Miami-Dade Distributing At-Home COVID Test Kits at 8 Libraries Friday

In time for the end of the year, Miami-Dade County will hand out free take-home rapid COVID test kits at eight libraries in the county Friday.

The kits will be distributed beginning at 7:30 a.m. while supplies last with a limit of two kits per household.

“Our team is working around the clock to meet the enormous increase in demand and keep residents safe by making tests as accessible as possible, including by distributing hundreds of thousands of take-home rapid test kits and opening new testing sites this week,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We’re grateful to all those across Miami-Dade taking the simple precautions that we know work to keep us safe.”

The eight locations are:

Kendale Lakes Branch Library

15205 SW 88 Street

Miami, FL 33196

15205 SW 88 Street Miami, FL 33196 Naranja Branch Library

14850 SW 280 Street

Miami, FL 33032

14850 SW 280 Street Miami, FL 33032 North Dade Regional Library

2455 NW 183 Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

2455 NW 183 Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056 Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch

2930 Aventura Boulevard

Aventura, FL 33180

2930 Aventura Boulevard Aventura, FL 33180 Main Library

101 West Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33130

101 West Flagler Street Miami, FL 33130 Miami Beach Regional Library

227 22nd Street

Miami Beach, FL 33139

227 22nd Street Miami Beach, FL 33139 Miami Lakes Branch Library

6699 Windmill Gate Road

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

6699 Windmill Gate Road Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Westchester Regional Library

9445 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

The distribution of kits comes after 152,000 kits were handed out last weekend and earlier this week while three additional testing sites were opened. Zoo Miami's testing site was expanded to open 24 hours a day.

For more information on test kits and the county's efforts to combat the pandemic, click on this link.