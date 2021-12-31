Miami-Dade Distributing At-Home COVID Test Kits at 8 Libraries Friday

In time for the end of the year, Miami-Dade County will hand out free take-home rapid COVID test kits at eight libraries in the county Friday.
The kits will be distributed beginning at 7:30 a.m. while supplies last with a limit of two kits per household.
“Our team is working around the clock to meet the enormous increase in demand and keep residents safe by making tests as accessible as possible, including by distributing hundreds of thousands of take-home rapid test kits and opening new testing sites this week,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We’re grateful to all those across Miami-Dade taking the simple precautions that we know work to keep us safe.”
The eight locations are:
- Kendale Lakes Branch Library
15205 SW 88 Street
Miami, FL 33196
- Naranja Branch Library
14850 SW 280 Street
Miami, FL 33032
- North Dade Regional Library
2455 NW 183 Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
- Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch
2930 Aventura Boulevard
Aventura, FL 33180
- Main Library
101 West Flagler Street
Miami, FL 33130
- Miami Beach Regional Library
227 22nd Street
Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Miami Lakes Branch Library
6699 Windmill Gate Road
Miami Lakes, FL 33014
- Westchester Regional Library
9445 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33165
The distribution of kits comes after 152,000 kits were handed out last weekend and earlier this week while three additional testing sites were opened. Zoo Miami's testing site was expanded to open 24 hours a day.
For more information on test kits and the county's efforts to combat the pandemic, click on this link.
