Miami-Dade DOH Offering COVID-19, Booster, Flu Vaccines at Locations Across County

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, booster and flu shots for adults and children at several locations across the county.

The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines — as well as booster and flu shots — will be offered by location at the following locations:

Health District Center – DOH-Miami-Dade site at 1350 NW 14 Street, Miami, Florida 33125

Little Haiti Clinic – DOH-Miami-Dade site at 300 NE 80 Terrace, Miami, Florida 33138

West Perrine Clinic – DOH-Miami-Dade site at 18255 Homestead Avenue, Miami, Florida 33157

West Dade Clinic – DOH-Miami-Dade site at 11865 SW 26 Street, Miami, Florida 33175

City of Sweetwater at 250 SW 114 Avenue, Sweetwater, Florida 33174

Hialeah Gardens Library at 13451 NW 107 Avenue, Hialeah Gardens, Florida 33018

City of Miami Springs at 1401 Westward Drive, Miami Springs, Florida 33166

To schedule an appointment for either the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine booster or the adult flu vaccine, open this link on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge or mobile devices.

All children under the age of 18 receiving a COVID-19 vaccine must have the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form signed by their parent or guardian.

To schedule an appointment for the flu vaccine for children 6 months through 18 years of age, please call 786-845-0550.