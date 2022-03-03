Miami-Dade DOH Offering COVID-19, Booster, Flu Vaccines at Locations Across County

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, booster and flu shots for adults and children at several locations across the county.
The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines — as well as booster and flu shots — will be offered by location at the following locations:
- Health District Center – DOH-Miami-Dade site at 1350 NW 14 Street, Miami, Florida 33125
- Little Haiti Clinic – DOH-Miami-Dade site at 300 NE 80 Terrace, Miami, Florida 33138
- West Perrine Clinic – DOH-Miami-Dade site at 18255 Homestead Avenue, Miami, Florida 33157
- West Dade Clinic – DOH-Miami-Dade site at 11865 SW 26 Street, Miami, Florida 33175
- City of Sweetwater at 250 SW 114 Avenue, Sweetwater, Florida 33174
- Hialeah Gardens Library at 13451 NW 107 Avenue, Hialeah Gardens, Florida 33018
- City of Miami Springs at 1401 Westward Drive, Miami Springs, Florida 33166
To schedule an appointment for either the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine booster or the adult flu vaccine, open this link on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge or mobile devices.
All children under the age of 18 receiving a COVID-19 vaccine must have the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form signed by their parent or guardian.
To schedule an appointment for the flu vaccine for children 6 months through 18 years of age, please call 786-845-0550.