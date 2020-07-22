plasma

Miami-Dade Fire Lieutenant Battling COVID-19 in Need of Plasma Donations

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Lt. Germarlon Broadnax

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lieutenant battling the coronavirus is in need of plasma donations that could hopefully save his life.

Germarlon Broadnax is suffering from a persistent pneumonia brought on by COVID-19 and is currently on a ventilator at Aventura Medical Center.

His family and fellow firefighters are hoping plasma donations with antibodies will come through because doctors say that could save his life.

Local

Broward County 5 hours ago

New COVID-19 Test Sites Open In Needed Areas of Broward County

Miami-Dade 5 hours ago

Family Searching for Answers After Man Killed in NW Miami-Dade Hit and Run Crash

Anyone who is blood type O positive and has recovered from COVID-19 is encouraged to donate plasma. They can do so by contacting One Blood at 888-936-6283. Be sure to say your donation is for Lieutenant Germarlon Broadnax.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

plasmacoronavirusMiami-Dade Fire Rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us