Miami-Dade Fire Lieutenant Battling COVID-19 in Need of Plasma Donations

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lieutenant battling the coronavirus is in need of plasma donations that could hopefully save his life.

Germarlon Broadnax is suffering from a persistent pneumonia brought on by COVID-19 and is currently on a ventilator at Aventura Medical Center.

His family and fellow firefighters are hoping plasma donations with antibodies will come through because doctors say that could save his life.

Anyone who is blood type O positive and has recovered from COVID-19 is encouraged to donate plasma. They can do so by contacting One Blood at 888-936-6283. Be sure to say your donation is for Lieutenant Germarlon Broadnax.