Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Finds Diver Who Went Missing Off Key Biscayne

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews found a diver who had gone missing off Key Biscayne Monday morning.

Crews responded to an area about three miles off Key Biscayne, where two fire rescue divers went into the water to search for the missing diver.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The diver was found and pulled out of the water. Their condition was unknown.

No other information was immediately known.

Local

Hollywood 51 mins ago

Student Arrested for Social Media Threat Against South Broward High School

Miami-Dade 4 hours ago

Man on Scooter Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Homestead

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyKey Biscayne
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us