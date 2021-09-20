Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Finds Diver Who Went Missing Off Key Biscayne

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews found a diver who had gone missing off Key Biscayne Monday morning.

Crews responded to an area about three miles off Key Biscayne, where two fire rescue divers went into the water to search for the missing diver.

The diver was found and pulled out of the water. Their condition was unknown.

No other information was immediately known.

