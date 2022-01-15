Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Firefighters Extinguish Pinewood Apartment Fire

Miami Dade firefighters extinguished a fire at a Pinewood apartment building early Saturday morning.

Fifteen Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a Pinewood apartment fire early Saturday morning.

Units arrived at the scene near NW 14 Avenue and NW 95 Street at 3:14 a.m. where fire crews found heavy black smoke and flames pushing out of the front door of an apartment unit.

Firefighters worked to attack and extinguish the fire inside the apartment while containing the fire from spreading to additional units in the three-story building.

Residents were able to evacuate the building prior to fire rescue's arrival. There were no reported injuries. 

The Red Cross has been requested to provide temporary assistance to those affected as a result of the fire.

