Miami-Dade gears up for Capital One Orange Bowl, with safety plans ready to go

With just six days away from the Capital One Orange Bowl, and after multiple big events across the country ending in tragedy, the new Miami-Dade Sheriff-elect is doing everything in her power to keep us safe.

It’s a big year for Rosie Cordero-Stutz, who is undertaking a new transition, and the Orange Bowl is the first big event under her helm. She said their department is not leaving anything to chance.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We are committed to their safety, we are very well-versed in this arena, and I am fully committed to ensuring this will be a successful event,” Cordero-Stutz said.

Miami-Dade County has experience in planning robust security plans for big events, but given recent tragedies like the Bourbon Street Attack in New Orleans, Cordero-Stutz said they're enhancing security.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We did regroup and look at everything that was going on, and we are increasing our presence at the stadium, we are increasing our resources we are dedicating,” she said.

Miami-Dade Police will be working alongside the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.

You should expect to see more uniform personnel on the ground right when you arrive, and the typical metal detectors and bag checks.

The department has also doubled armored vehicle presence from SWAT to move through the grounds quicker.

“Our goal at the end of the day is to obviously ensure that nothing goes wrong, the safety, but while they are there, people are able to enjoy themselves and understand and feel this is a safe event to attend," Cordero-Stutz said.

While the department could not provide exact numbers as to how much of a presence they will have at Thursday’s game, Cordero-Stutz said they have increased every one of the assets they already prepared to make sure they are ready for anything that could occur.

The sheriff-elect said that the department is also working with the Orange Bowl team and Hard Rock.

She also mentioned that the department and their partners have been gathering intelligence since before this week sifting through social media, and will adjust their safety plans if needed.

As for that day, you can expect some potential road closures, traffic, and as always, if you see something, say something.