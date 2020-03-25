Miami-Dade Launches ‘Think Before You Flush’ Campaign Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Officials with Miami-Dade’s water and sewer department have a simple message with more people at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: think before you flush.

The county has created a public service campaign in recent days in an effort to educate residents – an effort that has grown in need with recent “stay in home” orders put in place in cities such as Miami and Miami Beach.

Items such as toilet paper and tissues are fine to be flushed in your bathroom toilet, but officials remind you that items such as paper towels and feminine hygiene products are not flushable and can be harmful to the sea life where water flows out to.

The county has also launched a campaign to remind residents of regulations and restrictions when it comes to watering your lawn during the ongoing pandemic, a concern amplified in recent days with drier weather in the forecast.