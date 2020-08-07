Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting at Officers Wednesday Night

Miami-Dade Police have charged 22-year-old Fenqwavious Lopez with four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer

Police have arrested a man they say shot at officers earlier this week outside a home in Southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police charged 22-year-old Fenqwavious Yahtill Lopez with four counts of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer along with three other counts in the case.

Lopez is being held with no bond.

In a tweet, Miami-Dade Police say members of the department’s Homicide Bureau’s Task Force were fired upon just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near 7821 Northwest 62nd Street. Police say Lopez allegedly approached three unmarked police vehicles and began firing for an unknown reason.

Officers were able to fire back before Lopez fled the scene. Detectives were later able to identify and locate Lopez, who was placed under arrest.

“It sounded like a machine gun going off, literally," said Cherry Lucas, who heard the gunfire while inside her home. “It had to have been over like 25 shots, but I know I just got on my floor."

"This is a very dangerous and armed individual," MDPD Det. Argemis Colome said Wednesday night. "This person was willing to shoot a police officer and a person capable of shooting a police officer is capable of shooting at anyone."

Police say no officers were injured.

