Miami-Dade man charged with murder in fentanyl overdose death in Florida Keys

A Miami-Dade man is facing murder and other charges in the fentanyl overdose death of another man in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

Trevell Marquise Beckford, 29, was arrested Monday on murder and other charges in the death of 33-year-old Manuel Comas, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Comas had been found unresponsive at his Marathon home back on March 9 and later died at a local hospital.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Trevell Marquise Beckford

A medical examiner determined he died from a mixed drug toxicity of cocaine and fentanyl, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives later identified Beckford as the person who sold Comas the drugs, officials said.

Controlled drug purchases from Beckwith were conducted by detectives, and he was arrested when he stepped off a bus in Marathon and had a gram of fentanyl with him, officials said.

Beckford was booked into jail, and was being held on a $900,000 bond, officials said. Attorney information wasn't available.

The arrest is the fifth since 2022 in Monroe County involving a person who sold drugs that led to someone's death, the sheriff's office said.

"I want to thank the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the State Attorney’s Office, and the Medical Examiner’s Office for their hard work on this case," Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "To be clear: Those who sell drugs in the Florida Keys that result in someone’s death will face murder charges."