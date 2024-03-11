Miami-Dade man killed teen children and wife before himself in murder-suicide: Police

A man apparently shot and killed his two teen children and his wife before turning the gun on himself at the family's apartment in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police said they had received a call requesting a welfare check on the family that lived in a unit at the Royalton on the Green Apartments at 17400 Northwest 68th Avenue.

Officers responded Sunday night and noticed a four odor coming from the apartment, officials said.

When they went inside the apartment, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said it appears a man shot his wife, daughter and son before shooting himself.

Officials haven't released their identities but said the daughter was 13, the son was 18, the wife was 50 and the father was 60.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.