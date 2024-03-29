Miami-Dade man posed as roofing contractor, pocketed payment for unfinished jobs: Police

A Miami-Dade man accused of posing as a roofing contractor was arrested after police said he pocketed customers' payments after not finishing jobs.

John Luis McQueen, 64, was arrested Wednesday on charges of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and contracting without a license, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Miami-Dade Corrections John Luis McQueen

According to police, McQueen, who also goes by the aliases Jeff Nash and Jeffrey McQueen, ripped off at least 13 victims who suffered a total monetary loss of approximately $103,000.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

An investigation uncovered that since August 2019, McQueen defrauded numerous victims by portraying himself as a licensed contractor and offering to build new roofs without a license as required by Florida law.

He also fraudulently used the credentials of a legitimate contractor on fake receipts and contracts across Miami-Dade County, police said.

In one case in 2018, a woman paid McQueen, who identified himself as Nash, $5,450 to re-roof her Cutler Bay home, an arrest warrant said.

He never completed the work and left damage to the roof, then threatened the woman when she sent him text messages, the warrant said.

Other alleged victims reported similar incidents involving McQueen.

Multiple police agencies were part of the investigation into McQueen, who was found and taken into custody in Hallandale Beach.

Police are still investigating and looking for more possible victims of McQueen.