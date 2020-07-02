Miami-Dade Man Responsible For Back to Back Miami Gardens Murders: Police

Police say a Miami-Dade man is responsible for two murders that took place just minutes apart in Miami Springs last month.

Ian Jackson, 25, has been charged with second degree murder with a weapon.

Criminal prosecutors say that Jackson shot a man named Oniel Williams at a Mobil gas station in Miami Gardens on June 22nd.

According to the arrest report, Williams was able to drive off along Northwest 183rd Street despite his gunshot wound, eventually crashing into a barrier wall on the corner of Northwest 1st Avenue.

Officers found him dead on the ground near his car.

At bond court Thursday, detectives said that exactly 12 minutes before he shot Williams, Jackson had killed another man in West Park, just 3 miles away from the Mobile gas station where the first murder took place.

Officers recovered bullet casings from both crime scenes, and found that they matched the same weapon. Photos, surveillance video and DNA evidence from a soda bottle further helped detectives link the two murders to Jackson.

The judge ordered Jackson be held without a bond. He has a total of three outstanding cases, and his next court date will be an arraignment on the latest arrest.