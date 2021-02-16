Miami-Dade Mayor Addresses Rash of Gun Violence in County

Miami-Dade County’s new mayor, three months on the job, is already fed up with violent crime in the county.

“We can and we must reverse these alarming trends in Miami-Dade County,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

She gathered together the county's top law enforcement officials at Olinda Park Tuesday to talk about the recent disturbing shootings. The County Police Director, the State Attorney, high-ranking brass with the Miami Police Department and leaders from Miami’s faith community stood behind her, and all had talking parts.

Recent shootings involving young people have gripped Miami’s Black community, with Levine Cava calling it a crisis. Somebody shot and killed 6-year-old Chassidy Saunders while at a birthday party in a Miami neighborhood last month. A double shooting on Feb. 5 left Zariya Marshall and her friend Dawann Graham dead, gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Liberty City.

Both crimes remain unsolved.

Relatives are convinced somebody knows something about the crime and is refusing to come forward. So is county commissioner Oliver Gilbert.

“Some people need to go to prison,” he said emphatically at the news conference. He noted how law enforcement’s "If you see something, say something" campaign isn’t working.

“In our community, enough. Yes, I will tell. Yes, I will tell,” Gilbert repeated. “Yes, we are going to turn you in.”

The county’s top law enforcement officer chimed in too.

“The police can’t do it alone, I am telling you, we can’t, we need you. If these people turn up, them in, because one day you may be that victim,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez.

Homicide detectives say information from the public is critically important in helping solve crimes. Tipster can always call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.