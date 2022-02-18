Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Tests Positive for COVID-19

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message posted on Twitter, Levine Cava said she took a test as "standard protocol" after experiencing mild symptoms.

This morning, I took a COVID-19 test as standard protocol after experiencing mild symptoms.



Unfortunately, I tested positive.



I’m grateful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will be following all CDC guidelines and quarantining at home. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) February 18, 2022

Levine Cava added Miami-Dade has a positivity rate under 10 percent and "we are finally seeing the light at the end of this dark tunnel."

"Now is the time to get vaccinated and boosted, and if you’ve been exposed to get tested," she wrote. "I’m grateful to everyone for their well wishes."

